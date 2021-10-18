Military Embedded Systems

Radar threat trainer/simulator from Lockheed Martin gets $80.66 million contract addition from U.S. Air Force

News

October 18, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. DoD image of the B-1B Lancer bomber, one of the aircraft that trains crews with the ARTS-V2 system.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas. Lockheed Martin 's Missiles and Fire Control unit has won a contract modification from the U.S. Air Force - worth $80.66 million -- to a previously awarded contract for the Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2) Production Option Two. 

The modification provides for the exercise of Production Option Two and the delivery of five full ARTS-V2 systems to the Air Force. 

The ARTS-V2 threat simulator for future combat aircrew training uses radar threat emitters to simulate advanced medium-range surface-to-air missiles  to support legacy and 5th-generation combat aircrew training requirements.

Work under the contract will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be completed by mid-October, 2023. 

