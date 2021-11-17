Smallest Mezzanine Modules with the Power of a Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC for I/O Processing and Programmable Logic

Smallest Mezzanine Modules with the Power of a Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC for I/O Processing and Programmable LogicPress Release
November 17, 2021
The AcroPack APZU module combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing applications.
APZU series modules provide a programmable Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system on a chip (MPSoC). This MPSoC combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device.
Features and Benefits Include
Zynq MPSoC
- Dual-core ARM Cortex A53-based application processor unit (APU)
- Dual-core ARM Cortex R5-based real-time processor unit (RPU)
- NEON media-processing engine
- UltraScale+ 154k programmable logic cells
- Extensive on-chip memory
I/O and Peripherals
- TTL, LVDS, or RS422/485 I/O interface
- Gigabit Ethernet interface
- USB 2.0 transceiver
- USB-UART debug terminal port
General
- PCI Express interface
- MicroSD or NOR flash boot
- Quad-SPI flash memory
- LPDDR4 storage memory
- DMA transfers
- BSP and FPGA design kit software
- VxWorks, Linux, and Windows support
Designed for Defense & Aerospace Systems
The APZU modules are ideal for adaptive filtering, protocol conversion, simulation, HIL test, motor control, image processing, and sensor fusion applications. Additionally, the COTS modules can be used in PCIe servers, VPX or CompactPCI Serial chassis, and small form factor embedded computers.
