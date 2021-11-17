Smallest Mezzanine Modules with the Power of a Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC for I/O Processing and Programmable Logic

The AcroPack APZU module combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing applications.

APZU series modules provide a programmable Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system on a chip (MPSoC). This MPSoC combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device.

Features and Benefits Include

Zynq MPSoC

Dual-core ARM Cortex A53-based application processor unit (APU)

Dual-core ARM Cortex R5-based real-time processor unit (RPU)

NEON media-processing engine

UltraScale+ 154k programmable logic cells

Extensive on-chip memory

I/O and Peripherals

TTL, LVDS, or RS422/485 I/O interface

Gigabit Ethernet interface

USB 2.0 transceiver

USB-UART debug terminal port

General

PCI Express interface

MicroSD or NOR flash boot

Quad-SPI flash memory

LPDDR4 storage memory

DMA transfers

BSP and FPGA design kit software

VxWorks, Linux, and Windows support

Designed for Defense & Aerospace Systems

The APZU modules are ideal for adaptive filtering, protocol conversion, simulation, HIL test, motor control, image processing, and sensor fusion applications. Additionally, the COTS modules can be used in PCIe servers, VPX or CompactPCI Serial chassis, and small form factor embedded computers.

