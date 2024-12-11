Advanced electronic warfare environmental simulation system showcased by Rohde & Schwarz at AOC 2024

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Rohde & Schwarz is demonstrating its advanced electronic warfare (EW) environmental simulation capabilities at this year's Association of Old Crows International Symposium, showcasing the system's ability to replicate complex battlespace environments with better fidelity, the company says.

Their booth features the company's EW environmental simulation platform, which the company says can handle closed-loop simulation scaling up to 4,000 emitters and 12 MPDWs. The system, developed in partnership with SRC, is intended to demonstrate advanced capabilities in testing MOPs (Measures of Performance), MOEs (Measures of Effectiveness), and COIs (Collections of Interest).

The demo covers several simulation capabilities, including Angle of Arrival (AoA), motion effects, multi-emitter scenarios, and terrain and antenna modeling. It integrates SRC's digital backend technology with R&S's SMW200A vector signal generator. It is a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) based solution that provides a non-ITAR constrained platform in order to make it more accessible while maintaining high-end simulation capabilities, the company says.

The company states that the technology offers users the flexibility to scale from single-port benchtop testing to complex multi-port configurations, which provides a more comprehensive solution for modern electronic warfare testing requirements.