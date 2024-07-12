Radar replacement project for Army nets SRC Inc. $25 million contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Gordon Johnson/Pixabay

SYRACUSE, NY. Defense R&D company SRC Inc. won a $25 million contract with the U.S. Army to develop the Long-Range Radar, a large instrumentation radar that will be used for range safety, research, development, test, and evaluation of systems on Army test ranges.

According to the announcement from SRC, the new agreement is a part of the U.S. Army’s ongoing Range Radar Replacement Program, which is aimed at providing the Army’s test ranges with new, modern radars, equipped with improved testing capabilities and reduced life-cycle costs.

SRC officials say the new radar systems -- critical to supporting the current Army test ranges as well as preparing for future conflicts -- will be used to evaluate capabilities and limitations of vital Army equipment.