Ukraine to get 6 route-clearance UGVs from Milrem Robotics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Milrem Robotics

TALLINN, Estonia. Milrem Robotics will deliver six THeMIS uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) to CNIM Systèmes Industriels for integration into route clearance systems bound for Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

The systems—designated ROCUS (Route Clearance Unmanned Systems)—will be financed by the French government and transferred to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service for use in demining and explosive threat mitigation, the statement reads.

Based on Milrem’s THeMIS platform, the ROCUS incorporates route-clearance payloads developed by CNIM Systèmes Industriels to enable remote inspection and neutralization of explosive hazards in high-risk environments, according to the company.

The six new systems will augment seven previously delivered units deployed in Ukraine in 2022, bringing the total number of THeMIS-based platforms in Ukraine to 15, the statement says.

Milrem Robotics notes that the THeMIS UGV is currently in use or evaluation by 19 countries and is designed to support a variety of missions, including engineering, logistics, and combat support.