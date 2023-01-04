Military Embedded Systems

How to Select the Right Type of EMI Filter for Harsh Environment Operation

Whitepaper

January 04, 2023

When your system fails MIL-STD-461 compliance, it can mean major timeline and budget setbacks – but traditional aftermarket filter solutions cause additional weight and functionality changes.


“How to Select the Right Type of EMI Filter for Harsh Environment Operation” provides you with EMI filter options that can withstand tough environments and won’t alter your product’s functionality.

