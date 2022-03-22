LIONFISH defense systems to equip the Royal Netherlands Navy's new vessels

Military Embedded Systems

March 22, 2022

NETHERLANDS. Leonardo's LIONFISH family of defense systems has been selected by the Royal Netherlands Navy to equip its Holland-class patrol vessels, Landing Platform Dock (LPD) and Joint Support Ship (JSS) units, Johan de Witt and Karel Doorman classes, and Den Helder-class Combat Support Ship.

The LIONFISH Top is one of three 12.7mm variants in the new family of remotely-controlled naval turrets. What the company describes as Ultralight and Inner Reloading models are also available in the same caliber. The company also offers a 20mm LIONFISH 20 model.

The LIONFISH 12.7 Top uses a cooled infrared sensor that integrates Leonardo's Mini Colibrì optics. This is common across the whole turret family, which officials claim can also integrate an uncooled sensor. Depending on the technology used, the detection range can be up to 12 km.

The LIONFISH family is designed to be modular, lightweight, and with a common architecture, intended to allow the turrets to be installed and operated onboard secondary platforms, both as a primary and secondary defense system.

 

