AUSA EXHIBITOR PROFILE: C5 Warrior: Smallest, High-Density 10 Gbps Battlefield Connectors showcased by ITT Cannon at AUSA

ITT Cannon is showcasing their C5 Warrior rugged, ultra-miniature connector at AUSA booth #6713 this week at the Washington Convention Center. The C5 Warrior is engineered for high-performance defense and aerospace electronics. Delivering 10 Gbps data transfer in a form factor four times smaller than traditional D38999 connectors. The 19-pin variant has an outer diameter of .633”, making it smaller than a U.S dime. It’s ideal for space-constrained, data-intensive applications across soldier modernization, UAVs, avionics, and smart weapons.

Designed to bring consumer-level speed to the battlefield, the C5 Warrior supports USB-C power delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 10 Gbps Ethernet. Its ultra-high-density, impedance-controlled pin-socket system ensures signal integrity, while leveraging Cannon’s field proven breakaway coupling mechanism for secure, harsh-environment performance.

Built for mission-critical reliability, the connector is sealed against moisture ingress and ruggedized to withstand 300g half-sine shock, 43g RMS random vibration, and extreme environmental conditions.

Power capabilities include 5 Amps and 100 Watts, with low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) cable options available.

The C5 Warrior is offered with factory-terminated cable assemblies to guarantee optimal performance. Configurations include straight or right-angle overmolded connectors, round polyurethane jackets, and flat high-flex silicone jackets—ideal for tight spaces and repeated movement. Jam nut receptacles are available with PC-tail or solder-cup terminations.

With a mating face diameter smaller than a U.S. Dime, the C5 Warrior delivers unmatched speed, power, and ruggedness in the smallest possible footprint. Whether upgrading legacy platforms or designing next-gen systems, it’s a connector built for real-world deployment—compact, capable, and ready for the mission.

For more information, visit AUSA booth #6713 or ITT Cannon here.