AUSA EXHIBITOR PROFILE: ODU USA showcasing AMC® Series T Receptacles at AUSA Annual Meeting

ODU USA engineers will be showcasing their AMC® Series T Square Flange at AUSA booth #4033. The AMC series offers three locking options (push-pull, break-away, and screw-lock) that mate to a unique 3-in-1 receptacle design. It is available for sizes 9 and 12 with 7 different inserts.

ODU offers it as a standard or reverse gender type with 3 connection options: backshell, crimp-sleeve/band-it, or PCB.

For more information, visit AUSA booth #4033 or the AMC Series product page here.