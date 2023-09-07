Military Embedded Systems

CIRCOR to attend DSEI 2023 in London

News

September 07, 2023

CIRCOR to attend DSEI 2023 in London

Technology provider CIRCOR International (Burlington, Massachusetts) and its brand, Hale Hamilton, will share a joint exhibition stand at next week's DSEI 2023 (held September 12-15) where the companies will showcase a number of their flow-control products and services tailored to meet defense and security users’ diverse needs.. 

CIRCOR and Hale Hamilton plan to highlight flow-control products manufactured for mission-critical operations, including such offerings as submarine escape systems, pressure-reducing stations, and portable charging units designed specifically for aircraft. 

Along with Hale Hamilton, other CIRCOR brands in attendance at DSEI 2023 will include Circor Aerospace, Allweiler, and IMO, with experts on hand to provide attendees with detailed insights and personalized recommendations for their needs.

Exhibit attendees can visit CIRCOR representatives at stall number H2-570.

Featured Companies

Circor

Website

Hale Hamilton Circor

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Connectors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms