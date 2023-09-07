CIRCOR to attend DSEI 2023 in London

Technology provider CIRCOR International (Burlington, Massachusetts) and its brand, Hale Hamilton, will share a joint exhibition stand at next week's DSEI 2023 (held September 12-15) where the companies will showcase a number of their flow-control products and services tailored to meet defense and security users’ diverse needs..

CIRCOR and Hale Hamilton plan to highlight flow-control products manufactured for mission-critical operations, including such offerings as submarine escape systems, pressure-reducing stations, and portable charging units designed specifically for aircraft.

Along with Hale Hamilton, other CIRCOR brands in attendance at DSEI 2023 will include Circor Aerospace, Allweiler, and IMO, with experts on hand to provide attendees with detailed insights and personalized recommendations for their needs.

Exhibit attendees can visit CIRCOR representatives at stall number H2-570.