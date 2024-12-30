Truck-launched anti-ship missiles to be delivered to Sweden by Saab

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab won a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to modernize Sweden's coastal anti-ship missile system with the integration of the RBS15 Mk3 missile on mobile launcher platforms, the company announced in a statement.

Valued at SEK 800 million, the contract will see deliveries begin in 2026, with the majority of the order recorded in the third quarter of 2024, the statement reads.

The modernization includes replacing the currently used RBS15 Mk2 missile with the RBS15 Mk3, which offers a range exceeding 200 kilometers and features enhanced capabilities such as an advanced target seeker, increased range, and a larger warhead, the company says. The new missile system is designed for deployment in the challenging conditions of the Baltic Sea and can be launched from both ships and trucks, according to the statement.

The RBS15 Mk3 system is jointly developed by Saab and its German partner, Diehl Defence, and is primarily intended for use against naval targets, the company adds. Sweden initially reintroduced its coastal anti-ship missile capability in 2016 and will expand this capacity with the updated system.