Satellites aim to expand Earth-imaging technology

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ICEYE image HELSINKI, Finland. Earth-observation satellite operator ICEYE announced that it launched two new satellites to its constellation of synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites, as part of its expansion of its latest imaging technology to deliver additional 25 cm imaging capacity.

According to the company announcment, the satelltes were integrated using German launch-services provider Exolaunch and subsequently launched as part of the Bandwagon-2 rideshare mission, accomplished in the early hours of December 21 from Vandenberg Space Force Base (California).

The new SAR satellites were launched into mid-inclination orbits, which the company says tprovide more than twice the collection opportunities at middle latitudes of the globe compared to a polar orbit.The new satellites will serve ICEYE's commercial missions as part of the world's largest SAR satellite constellation owned and operated by ICEYE.

ICEYE customers with imaging interests outside these middle latitudes, say company officials, will continue to benefit from the frequent revisit enabled by ICEYE's dozens of satellites in polar orbits.