Patriot air defense systems to be supplied to Romania by Raytheon

January 02, 2025

Image via RTX

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Raytheon won a $946 million contract to deliver additional Patriot air and missile defense systems to Romania, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes the provision of fire units equipped with radars, control stations, and missiles, the statement reads. This marks Romania’s third order of Patriot systems as part of its efforts to enhance its air and missile defense capabilities, the company says.

Raytheon will continue collaborating with Romanian defense companies as part of its global supply chain network, the statement reads.

Patriot systems are designed to counter advanced long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and various air-breathing threats, serving as the primary air defense system for 19 nations worldwide, the statement adds.

