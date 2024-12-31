Cyber support contract signed between Qinetiq US and U.S. Army

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Qinetiq.com MCLEAN, Va. Security-solutions provider QinetiQ US won an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) supporting Product Manager Tactical Cyber and Network Operations (PdM TCNO) from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to aid the U.S. Army in securing its tactical network.

According to the announcement from Qineetiq US, the initiative is aimed at enhancing the mission effectiveness of the DoD by increasing the reliability, security, and availability of the Army’s tactical network, while reducing the burden required of the Army’s Signal Corps soldiers to plan, manage, and secure that network.

The unified network operation (UNO) prototypes now being developed will demonstrate a new process for synchronizing and creating a seamless end-to-end unified network connecting enterprise and tactical echelons to support Army warfighting functions.

The OTA was awarded through Consortium Management Group (CMG)/Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).