Military Embedded Systems

Cyber support contract signed between Qinetiq US and U.S. Army

News

December 31, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Qinetiq.com

MCLEAN, Va. Security-solutions provider QinetiQ US won an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) supporting Product Manager Tactical Cyber and Network Operations (PdM TCNO) from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to aid the U.S. Army in securing its tactical network. 

According to the announcement from Qineetiq US, the initiative is aimed at enhancing the mission effectiveness of the DoD by increasing the reliability, security, and availability of the Army’s tactical network, while reducing the burden required of the Army’s Signal Corps soldiers to plan, manage, and secure that network.

The unified network operation (UNO) prototypes now being developed will demonstrate a new process for synchronizing and creating a seamless end-to-end unified network connecting enterprise and tactical echelons to support Army warfighting functions.

The OTA was awarded through Consortium Management Group (CMG)/Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).

Featured Companies

QinetiQ North America

19980 Highland Vista Drive
Ashburn, VA 20147
Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
A-29 Super Tucanos ordered by unnamed country

December 31, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Saab
News
Truck-launched anti-ship missiles to be delivered to Sweden by Saab

December 30, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Logo courtesy DARPA
News
Autonomous-systems ethics to be explored by DARPA program

December 27, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
ICEYE image
News
Satellites aim to expand Earth-imaging technology

December 26, 2024

More Comms