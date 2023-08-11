MOSA paper on future of military equipment to be presented by Gore at GVSETS 2023

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy W.L. Gore website.

NEWARK, Del. Materials-science engineering company W.L. Gore & Associates is slated to present a new technical paper focusing on the modular open systems approach (MOSA) at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium & Modernization Update (GVSETS), to be held on August 15, 2023, in Novi, Michigan.

According to the announcement of the paper's upcoming presentation, Gore experts will tell conference attendees that a robust digital backbone must have an equally robust interconnect architecture, with performance margin to overcome signal degradation and reduce the total cost of ownership needed to make MOSA a reality. In the document, the Gore team asserts that interconnect architecture will be vital to maintain the highest-performing systems and execute the most demanding missions.

On the topic of MOSA, Jeff Woods, Market Development-Americas, Aerospace & Defense, for Gore, stated: “With the unpredictable global threat landscape, the defense ecosystem must be more forward-looking as they write specifications, especially for interconnects. It means executing detailed modeling and digital systems engineering trades to ensure critical size, weight, power, reliability and performance metrics are factored in as vital pieces of the MOSA puzzle. MOSA success is more than the boxes and subsystems.”

GVSETS attendees may visit W.L. Gore & Associates at Booth #228.