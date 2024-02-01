VITA 66.5 RF/Fiber Hybrid Connectors

Eletter Product

Amphenol SV Microwave’s VITA product line is the latest addition to the RF / coaxial section of the VPX platform. This newly expanded product line now includes VITA 66.5 RF/Fiber Hybrid connectors. Available in SMPM and SMPS series, this product line has undergone extensive design and testing to make sure that it adheres to the latest SOSA specification. SV Microwave is an associate member of The Open Group and an active participant of SOSA. This VITA Aperture K connector module conforms to SOSA’s 3U Payload Slot 14.6.14. In stock now through distribution.