C-UAS platform from Teledyne FLIR Defense gets spotlight at AUSA 2024

C-UAS platform from Teledyne FLIR Defense gets spotlight at AUSA 2024News
October 15, 2024
WASHINGTON. Teledyne FLIR Defense (part of Teledyne Technologies Inc.) is introducing its Cerberus XL C-UAS [counter-uncrewed aerial system] air domain monitoring and counterdrone platform at this week's AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.
According to information from Teledyne FLIR, the Cerberus XL C-UAS is a rugged integrated system that leverages high-performance long-range sensors and integrates advanced thermal/visual imaging systems with highly sensitive, long-range 3D radars and RF detection to quickly locate and track drone targets. It also is equipped with third-party non-kinetic effectors that can defeat threats out to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles).
The trailer-based Cerberus XL C-UAS is modular and mobile and can be configured for air, ground, and maritime threats. The company describes the platform as designed to easily integrate with kinetic-defeat solutions and features sensors with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to boost target identification accuracy.
In 2023, FLIR Defense signed a $31 million contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Norway) to deliver Cerberus XL C-UAS as part of a complete counterdrone solution for Ukrainian forces; Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense, calls the Cerberus XL "Battle-tested and proven in Ukraine."
AUSA attendees may visit Teledyne FLIR Defense at Booth #7241/Hall DE.