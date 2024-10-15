C-UAS platform from Teledyne FLIR Defense gets spotlight at AUSA 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Teledyne FLIR Defense WASHINGTON. Teledyne FLIR Defense (part of Teledyne Technologies Inc.) is introducing its Cerberus XL C-UAS [counter-uncrewed aerial system] air domain monitoring and counterdrone platform at this week's AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.

According to information from Teledyne FLIR, the Cerberus XL C-UAS is a rugged integrated system that leverages high-performance long-range sensors and integrates advanced thermal/visual imaging systems with highly sensitive, long-range 3D radars and RF detection to quickly locate and track drone targets. It also is equipped with third-party non-kinetic effectors that can defeat threats out to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles).

The trailer-based Cerberus XL C-UAS is modular and mobile and can be configured for air, ground, and maritime threats. The company describes the platform as designed to easily integrate with kinetic-defeat solutions and features sensors with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to boost target identification accuracy.

In 2023, FLIR Defense signed a $31 million contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Norway) to deliver Cerberus XL C-UAS as part of a complete counterdrone solution for Ukrainian forces; Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense, calls the Cerberus XL "Battle-tested and proven in Ukraine."

AUSA attendees may visit Teledyne FLIR Defense at Booth #7241/Hall DE.