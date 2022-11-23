Military Embedded Systems

C-UAS system completes live fire tests in Yuma for U.S. Army

November 23, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Northrop Grumman's short-range counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) command and control (C2) system completed live fire tests for the U.S. Army at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona recently, the company announced in a statement.

The Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) was used as the C2 system for C-UAS assets during the test, detecting and intercepting weapons during the trial, the statement reads.

"The assessment included several complex tests with live fire scenarios using FAAD C2 integrated with eight sensors and six effectors simultaneously to defend against coordinated rocket, artillery and mortar and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) attacks," the statement reads. "FAAD C2 provided a complex single integrated air picture with multiple threats to provide situational awareness, identifying and evaluating threats, and defeat hostile targets with multiple effector types."

The purpose of the test was to evaluate the C-UAS system before deploying it for operational use, the company added.

