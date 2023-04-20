Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS systems to be provided to U.S. Army by Raytheon

April 20, 2023

Counter-UAS systems to be provided to U.S. Army by Raytheon
TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon Technologies has won a $237 million U.S. Army contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors (KuRFS) and Coyote effectors to detect and defeat unmanned aircraft, according to a company statement. These systems are part of the U.S. Army's Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS).

The contract includes a combination of fixed-site and mobile systems, as well as a quantity of effectors designated to support the Army's U.S. Central Command operations. KuRFS provides 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote effectors defeat drones, the company says.

KuRFS precision targeting radar and the scaled Ku720 mobile sensing radar are designed to track airborne threats, while the Coyote Block 2 is designed to defeat single drones and swarms of various sizes and maneuverability at higher altitudes and longer ranges than similar class systems, the company says.

