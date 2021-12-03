Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS task order signed between CACI and U.S. Naval Warfare Center

News

December 03, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS task order signed between CACI and U.S. Naval Warfare Center
Graphic: CACI International

RESTON, Va. Engineering firm CACI International announced that it has won a five-year, $80.5 million task order to support the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, under a U.S. Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract.

Under the terms of the contract, CACI is set to provide advanced engineering research, analysis, and development of mission technology to enhance the capabilities of aircraft mission systems for counter-unmanned aircraft wystems (C-UAS). The company will  modernize components and systems on both manned and unmanned platforms -- including the EP-3E, P-8A, MQ-8, and MQ-25 UAS  -- for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard. The accord also calls for CACI to develop next-generation technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare (EW) mission systems and survivability systems while handling the logistical support required to meet operational demands.

Featured Companies

CACI

1100 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22201
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
Topic Tags
Avionics
BAE Systems image.
News
Open architecture electronic warfare system to equip USAF aircraft
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Helping the U.S. Navy convert ocean waves into perpetual power
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI-powered solutions for missile defense in development with 1st Edge
More A.I.
Comms
Story
Powering SpaceVPX systems – How to implement efficient standards-compliant solutions faster
More Comms