Counter-UAS task order signed between CACI and U.S. Naval Warfare Center

RESTON, Va. Engineering firm CACI International announced that it has won a five-year, $80.5 million task order to support the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, under a U.S. Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract.

Under the terms of the contract, CACI is set to provide advanced engineering research, analysis, and development of mission technology to enhance the capabilities of aircraft mission systems for counter-unmanned aircraft wystems (C-UAS). The company will modernize components and systems on both manned and unmanned platforms -- including the EP-3E, P-8A, MQ-8, and MQ-25 UAS -- for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard. The accord also calls for CACI to develop next-generation technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare (EW) mission systems and survivability systems while handling the logistical support required to meet operational demands.