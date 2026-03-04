Directed energy and space manufacturing expansion planned in New Mexico by AeroVironment

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AV

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico. AeroVironment plans to invest more than $30 million to expand manufacturing across three existing sites in Albuquerque’s Sandia Science & Technology Park, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the expansion will support capital equipment purchases and workforce growth. New Mexico is providing an initial $5 million and the City of Albuquerque is providing $1 million through the Local Economic Development Act program, the statement reads. The state and city also approved a $6 million performance-based incentive package structured as cash reimbursements tied to verified hiring milestones, according to the company.

AeroVironment says the effort is intended to increase production capacity for directed energy systems and space-grade components and to support work in areas including laser communications, counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) technologies, autonomous solutions, and satellite communications ground terminals. The company says it expects the expansion to add more than 450 jobs and cited a projected economic impact of more than $670 million over 10 years.