Laser weapon systems joint venture planned for German Navy applications by Rheinmetall, MBDA

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall and MBDA Germany plan to form a joint venture in the first quarter of 2026 focused on naval laser weapon development, the companies announced in a statement.

The new company is intended to build on Rheinmetall and MBDA’s cooperation that began in 2019 and on a naval laser demonstrator the partners say was integrated on a German naval vessel and evaluated for about a year. The statement says the German Navy is expected to receive an operational laser weapon system to complement shipboard guns and guided missiles, with an emphasis on engaging small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and other fast, maneuvering targets at short and very short ranges.

The companies say the demonstrator completed more than 100 firing and tracking tests at sea against various targets, including tests conducted without relying on terrain for beam capture. After the trial period, the demonstrator was transferred to the Bundeswehr’s WTD 91 test organization in Meppen for additional evaluation and land-based counterdrone testing, according to the statement.

Program timelines and contract values were not disclosed.