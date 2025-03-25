Military Embedded Systems

MOSA aligned high-energy laser weapon system to be developed for U.S. Army by HII

March 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

MCLEAN, Virginia. HII’s Mission Technologies division won a contract to develop a high-energy laser (HEL) weapon prototype for the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), the company announced in a statement.

The system is designed to detect, track, and neutralize Group 1 through Group 3 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in multi-domain operations, the statement reads. According to the company, the HEL weapon will support both fixed-site defense and integration onto ground vehicles.

The effort includes providing a complete prototype and supplying technical data aligned with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture, which the company says will support future upgrades, subsystem competition, and software interchangeability. This open architecture is intended to meet Army goals for scalability, affordability, and supply chain resilience, the statement reads.

The RCCTO awarded the project as an Other Transaction agreement, with plans to transition the system to the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space following successful field testing and demonstration.

Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics
