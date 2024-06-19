New remote weapon system with 70mm rockets to be developed under MoU

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

BRUSSELS, Belgium. Thales Belgium, WB Electronics, and AREX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a new remote weapon system equipped with 70mm rockets, the companies announced in a statement.

The system will feature the AREX ZMU 03/05 turret, armed with Thales Belgium's unguided and guided rockets. The AREX ZMU unmanned turrets are modular and can adapt to weapons ranging from 5.56 mm to 40 mm calibers, the statement reads.

By integrating unguided and guided rocket systems, the AREX ZMU 03/05 aims to address various operational needs for land forces, such as Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and precision-guided munitions for ground-to-ground use, the companies say. Thales Belgium developed the Precision Guided Munition FZ275 LGR to provide a C-UAS solution and close the gap between guns, cannons, unguided rockets, and high-end missiles, the statement reads.