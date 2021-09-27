Open architecture ground-based weapon system in development for Army

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Dynetics image. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has won a contract by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) to produce its mobile ground-based weapon system.

According to the company, the transportable system is designed to engage and defeat cruise missiles (CM) and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) threats. The award is worth an estimated value of $237 million over the next two-and-a-half years. The contract also includes the option for follow on production of 400 launchers with associated interceptors.

Enduring Shield was designed with an open-system architecture that is intended to provide flexibility and growth, as well as full integration with the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).

The system is designed to provide a 360-degree air defense envelope with the ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously. The existing technologies within Enduring Shield are engineered to deliver a cyber-resilient solution on a rapid schedule.