Aircraft-based ISR platform delivered to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

GREENVILLE, Texas. L3Harris Technologies delivered the first MC-55A aircraft to the U.S. Air Force following integration and mission system testing tied to Australia’s Peregrine fleet, the company announced in a statement.

Australia is acquiring missionized business jets through a U.S. foreign military sales program intended to provide the Royal Australian Air Force with airborne electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, according to the statement. L3Harris said the first aircraft was delivered by the U.S. Air Force to the Royal Australian Air Force, while follow-on aircraft will remain in U.S. Air Force possession to support Royal Australian Air Force training and pre-delivery activities, the statement reads.

The company said it has established a field service team in Australia and is working with local industry partners to provide in-country support, according to the statement. L3Harris also said the Peregrine aircraft will receive ongoing software and hardware upgrades to maintain readiness for future mission requirements, the statement reads.