Military Embedded Systems

AUSA EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Black Widow™ drone featured at Red Cat booth at AUSA

Sponsored Story

October 12, 2025

The Black Widow™ drone, U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program winner, is a U.S.-manufactured, dual-use system delivering critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) for defense and security. Built by Red Cat Holdings with a modular, field-repairable architecture and purposefully engineered to protect those in harm's way. Come see it at Red Cat booth #2267 at the AUSA Annual Convention in Washington this week.

The Black Widow™ Short Range Reconnaissance drone sets the standard for front-line ISR with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capabilities, including 3D mapping, aided target recognition, and visual navigation optimized for GPS-denied and contested environments.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, it features a modular, field-repairable architecture for rapid adaptation and sustainment in the field.

Ruggedized for extreme conditions, Black Widow™ reduces cognitive load through intuitive operation, empowering warfighters with actionable intelligence when seconds matter. Its versatility and mission-focused engineering make it the ultimate dual-use solution for defense and security.

Features & Options

  • Doodle Hex-Band Radio with frequency-stepping for EW Resilience
  • Integrated FLIR Prism AI software stack
  • Optional Reveal Farsight 3D Mapping Software
  • Target identiﬁcation, tracking and classiﬁcation software
  • Forward-looking obstacle avoidance
  • Modular Arms and Primary / Secondary Payloads
  • Visual-odometry with Visual Navigation capability in the near-future
  • High-processing power with Qualcomm RB5 Chip for A. I. Capabilities
  • Stealth Mode (including Mission Execution with Radios Off)
  • Quiet Acoustic Signature
  • Optional Aided Target Recognition Software by Sightline Intelligence (Athena AI)
  • Rucksack-Portable and Field-Repairable

Learn more at AUSA booth 2267 or visit the Black Widow™ home page here.

Featured Companies

Red Cat

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via BAE Systems
News
E-2D identification friend or foe service depot to be established for U.S. Navy by BAE Systems

January 15, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

January 14, 2026

More Comms