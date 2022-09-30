Fixed-wing intelligence UAS used in NATO exercise

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Tekever

TROIA PENINSULA, Portugal. Drone manufacturer Tekever deployed a fixed-wing intelligence unmanned aerial system (UAS) during an exercise involving NATO navies off the coast of Portugal, the company announced in a statement.

The AR5, a fixed-wing remotely piloted aircraft system, is intended to provide real-time aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data and video. The exercise it was used in involved the British Royal Navy and Portuguese Navy, according to the statement.

The REP(MUS) exercise "brings together 1,500 personnel from NATO and partner countries, as well as industry and academia to test the interoperability of autonomous underwater, surface and air vehicles for maritime operations," the statement reads. "The exercise tests NATO Alliance readiness to use unmanned systems to counter security challenges ranging from conventional submarine threats to sea mines and asymmetric threats."

The missions during the exercise included submarine warfare, wide area surveillance, support of amphibious forces, and search and rescue efforts.