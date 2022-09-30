Military Embedded Systems

Fixed-wing intelligence UAS used in NATO exercise

News

September 30, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Fixed-wing intelligence UAS used in NATO exercise
Photo courtesy Tekever

TROIA PENINSULA, Portugal. Drone manufacturer Tekever deployed a fixed-wing intelligence unmanned aerial system (UAS) during an exercise involving NATO navies off the coast of Portugal, the company announced in a statement.

The AR5, a fixed-wing remotely piloted aircraft system, is intended to provide real-time aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data and video. The exercise it was used in involved the British Royal Navy and Portuguese Navy, according to the statement.

The REP(MUS) exercise "brings together 1,500 personnel from NATO and partner countries, as well as industry and academia to test the interoperability of autonomous underwater, surface and air vehicles for maritime operations," the statement reads. "The exercise tests NATO Alliance readiness to use unmanned systems to counter security challenges ranging from conventional submarine threats to sea mines and asymmetric threats."

The missions during the exercise included submarine warfare, wide area surveillance, support of amphibious forces, and search and rescue efforts.

Featured Companies

Tekever

Heden Rossio Largo do Duque de Cadaval
Lisbon,
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Tekever
News
Fixed-wing intelligence UAS used in NATO exercise

September 30, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
DoD JADC2 Summary image. DoD Image
Blog
JADC2 and the Kill Web

September 30, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
Increasing use of AI to boost missile defense market: report

September 28, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Blog
What Is FMC172? About, Product History, and More

September 30, 2022
More Comms