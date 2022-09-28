Maritime UAS contract for Royal Thai Navy won by Elbit Systems

Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $120 million contract from the Royal Thai Navy to provide Hermes 900 maritime unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and training capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

Under the three-year contract, Elbit Systems will provide UAS systems that features a maritime radar, electro-optic payload, satellite communication, droppable inflated life rafts, and other capabilities, the statement reads.

The UAS is meant for both blue water and littoral missions, can communicate with operational vessels, and it is capable of carrying out civilian missions like search and rescue, the statement adds.

Currently, more than 20 countries use Hermes UAS systems, including Israel, the UK, and Canada. It is a medium-size, multi-payload, medium-altitude UAS that can carry out long-endurance missions. It reportedly can fly up to 30,000 feet and stay in the air for 30 hours.

