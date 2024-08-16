Military Embedded Systems

SeaGuardian drones to be provided to Japan Coast Guard by GA-ASI

August 16, 2024

SAN DIEGO, California. The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) finalized a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for the purchase of two SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), scheduled for delivery in 2025, the company announced in a statement.

This acquisition builds on JCG’s ongoing arrangement with GA-ASI, which began in April 2022. The SeaGuardians have been employed in various missions, including search and rescue operations and disaster response, as well as maritime surveillance during major events like the 2023 G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, the statement reads.

The SeaGuardian is a medium-altitude, long-endurance RPA system capable of operating for 24 hours or more, depending on its configuration, the company says. GA-ASI has enhanced its Maritime Wide Area Surveillance (MWAS) capabilities for Japan with the Optix+ software suite, which integrates data from SeaGuardian sensors and other sources, allowing for real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

