Military Embedded Systems

X10D surveillance drones to be delivered to Norway

News

July 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Skydio

SAN MATEO, California. Skydio won a contract from the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defence for $9.4 million (101 million NOK) for delivery of its X10D small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS), the company announced in a statement.

Skydio is partnering with Norwegian supplier Oskar Pedersen AS to deliver the autonomous systems, which will support the Norwegian Armed Forces in surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the statement reads. The X10D platform is engineered for cold-weather operations and is rated to function in temperatures as low as -20°C, according to the company.

Designed for use in contested environments, the systems feature onboard AI, autonomous navigation, and a modular architecture intended to support evolving mission requirements, the company says, adding that the system’s onboard sensors and autonomy capabilities are intended to support operations across varied terrain and low-light conditions, including in the Arctic and High North.

With this award, Skydio now supplies uncrewed aerial systems to 15 NATO member countries, the company says.

