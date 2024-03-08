Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous ground vehicles delivered to U.S. Marine Corps by Rheinmetall

News

March 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous ground vehicles delivered to U.S. Marine Corps by Rheinmetall
Image via Rheinmetall

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. American Rheinmetall Vehicles conducted a live-fire demonstration in Ohio for the U.S. Marine Corps showcasing the capabilities of the Rheinmetall Mission Master SP autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle (A-UGV) equipped with the Fieldranger Remotely Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS), the company announced in a statement.

Following its initial delivery of these systems to the USMC in early 2023, the company is also working on additional orders in 2024. The USMC tested the Mission Master SPs during the Talisman Sabre Exercise in Australia and the Apollo Shield exercise in California in 2023, evaluating their effectiveness in various tasks such as casualty evacuation and urban terrain operations, the statement reads.

In December 2023, the company received an order to produce six more Mission Master SPs, destined for the III Marine Expeditionary Force. Four of these vehicles will be used by the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, marking the first instance of a unit conducting pre-deployment activities and deploying with A-UGVs, the company says.

The Mission Master SP A-UGVs are powered by the Rheinmetall PATH autonomy kit (A-kit), which is designed for fully autonomous navigation and mission planning, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms