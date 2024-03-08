Autonomous ground vehicles delivered to U.S. Marine Corps by Rheinmetall

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. American Rheinmetall Vehicles conducted a live-fire demonstration in Ohio for the U.S. Marine Corps showcasing the capabilities of the Rheinmetall Mission Master SP autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle (A-UGV) equipped with the Fieldranger Remotely Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS), the company announced in a statement.

Following its initial delivery of these systems to the USMC in early 2023, the company is also working on additional orders in 2024. The USMC tested the Mission Master SPs during the Talisman Sabre Exercise in Australia and the Apollo Shield exercise in California in 2023, evaluating their effectiveness in various tasks such as casualty evacuation and urban terrain operations, the statement reads.

In December 2023, the company received an order to produce six more Mission Master SPs, destined for the III Marine Expeditionary Force. Four of these vehicles will be used by the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, marking the first instance of a unit conducting pre-deployment activities and deploying with A-UGVs, the company says.

The Mission Master SP A-UGVs are powered by the Rheinmetall PATH autonomy kit (A-kit), which is designed for fully autonomous navigation and mission planning, the statement reads.