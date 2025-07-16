Manual Network & Serial Isolation for Mission-Critical Environments

Press Release

Electro Standards Laboratories, based in Cranston, Rhode Island, has been designing and manufacturing high-quality network switches and signal control solutions for nearly 50 years. Known for reliability and performance, ESL’s products are used across industries such as defense, telecom, data centers, and engineering labs. Today, the company announces the release of the LineSelect® Model 9264, a durable, manually operated switch designed for users who need secure, simple, and reliable signal routing.

LineSelect Model 9264 is a dual-channel A/B switch that allows users to switch between two devices or networks using front-panel rotary knobs. One channel supports DB9 connections and the other supports RJ45 connections. This gives users the ability to control both types of signals in one compact, rackmount unit.

A key feature of the Model 9264 is that it requires no power to operate. That means it continues to function during power outages — making it a great fit for critical applications where reliability is essential. The 9264 is enclosed in a sturdy, 1U-high, half-rack-width metal case and includes mounting brackets for installation in standard 19-inch equipment racks.

The Model 9264 is ideal for:

• Engineering and test labs needing quick manual control of signal paths

• Redundant or backup setups where switching between primary and secondary devices is required

• Environments where physical isolation or signal control is part of a broader system design — potentially including AI development setups, where flexibility and reliability at the physical layer can be valuable

More information, including full product specs and pricing, is available on the Model 9264 product page: https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-309264-model-9264-dual-channel-db9rj45-ab-switch.html

If you’re interested in this product, or if you have questions, you can contact our in-house sales or engineering team by phone, email, or live chat on our website. For custom product designs using our PathWay® switches, LineSelect® manual switchers, or QuickSwitch® fiber optic solutions, submit a request here: https://www.electrostandards.com/support/custom-product-request/

All Electro Standards products are available for export, and government buyers are welcome to contact us for GSA pricing on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) equipment.