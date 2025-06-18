AdaCore and CodeSecure agree to merger

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AdaCore graphic NEW YORK, NY and BETHESDA, Md. Mission-critical software provider AdaCore and embedded-software security company CodeSecure have announced a definitive merger agreement, under which the unified company (known as AdaCore) will cover software safety, security, and reliability across critical industries.

According to the press release reporting the merger, the agreement combines AdaCore’s expertise in high-integrity software development for defense, aerospace, rail, and automotive applications with CodeSecure’s application security testing solutions, including advanced static-analysis capabilities to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in embedded systems.

Franco Gasperoni, currently CEO of AdaCore, will serve as CEO of the newly combined company. "This combination marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to secure the world's most critical software," said Gasperoni. "By uniting AdaCore’s commitment to safety with CodeSecure’s leadership in security, we are positioned to help customers navigate growing regulatory demands and cyber threats with confidence and agility."

CodeSecure CEO Mike Dager stated of the merger: “By joining forces with AdaCore, we are combining our complementary strengths to deliver more robust solutions, accelerate innovation, and grow as a unified company dedicated to advancing high-integrity software development.”