Aeromedical evacuation system to be integrated onto Royal Netherlands Air Force C-390 aircraft

June 18, 2025

PARIS, France. Embraer signed a contract with the Netherlands to deliver an aeromedical evacuation system for the Royal Netherlands Air Force C-390 Millennium fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, signed at the Paris Air Show, covers one firm order and seven purchase options for the system, which will enable rapid transformation of the C-390 into an airborne medical facility through roll-on/roll-off medical modules, the statement reads. These modules are compatible with the aircraft’s cargo handling system and can be installed via the rear ramp, the company says.

The system is designed to support patient transport and treatment, including full life support and isolation for infectious cases. It is intended to support humanitarian, disaster relief, and military medical operations, the statement adds.

The C-390 Millennium is in service with several air forces and has demonstrated a range of missions, including cargo transport, troop deployment, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and aerial refueling, the company says.

Embraer Defense and Security

