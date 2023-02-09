Military Embedded Systems

Remote weapon station demand rising due to increasing global tensions: report

News

February 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore

DUBLIN, Ireland. An increasing demand for remote weapon stations in close-combat situations and the rise in tensions around the globe has created a lucrative remote weapons station market over the next few years, a new report predicts.

The report, from Research and Markets, also cites ongoing military modernization programs, research and development activities, and development of connected warfare systems as other reasons for strong growth in this market.

Rising global tensions in particular are resulting in the use of advanced technologies in this area, the report claims.

"The constant threat to civilian and defense assets around the globe is making them upgrade their existing defense infrastructure," the report states. "Government authorities have increased their defense spending to modernize their army and equip it with advanced technologies, weapons, and equipment to face any situation."

A rise in the use of uncrewed systems is also a factor, as uncrewed aerial vehicles have been used for monitoring and surveillance activities more and more, resulting in an increased demand for remote weapon systems, the report adds.

