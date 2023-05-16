UAS for medium and high altitudes will continue growth path, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 Reaper HALE photo: Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt/Commons, Public Domain. DUBLIN. Uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) classified as MALE [medium-altitude, long-endurance] and HALE [high-altitude long-endurance] will continue their growth path into 2031, according to a new study by Market Forecast, "MALE and HALE UAVs -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2031."

Contributing to the ongoing popularity of the MALE and HALE UAS form factor, say the study authors, will be their technological superiority, which will lead to additional spending on UAS programs and procurement. The successful deployment of these and similar UASs in contested war zones has revolutionized military operations in battle areas and thus increased the demand for these platforms.

In addition, the availability of affordable UASs has enabled smaller economies to use these UASs, thereby strengthening their autonomous air power without risking human assets.

For additional information visit the Market Forecast website.