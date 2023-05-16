Military Embedded Systems

UAS for medium and high altitudes will continue growth path, study predicts

News

May 16, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 Reaper HALE photo: Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt/Commons, Public Domain.

DUBLIN. Uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) classified as MALE [medium-altitude, long-endurance] and HALE [high-altitude long-endurance] will continue their growth path into 2031, according to a new study by Market Forecast, "MALE and HALE UAVs -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2031."

Contributing to the ongoing popularity of the MALE and HALE UAS form factor, say the study authors, will be their technological superiority, which will lead to additional spending on UAS programs and procurement. The successful deployment of these and similar UASs in contested war zones has revolutionized military operations in battle areas and thus increased the demand for these platforms.

In addition, the availability of affordable UASs has enabled smaller economies to use these UASs, thereby strengthening their autonomous air power without risking human assets. 

For additional information visit the Market Forecast website

Featured Companies

Market Forecast

Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.