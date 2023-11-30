Military Embedded Systems

UAS spy and jamming payloads garner U.S. Army contracts

News

November 30, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAS spy and jamming payloads garner U.S. Army contracts
U.S. Army photo

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) chose Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to develop spying and jamming payloads for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) that can be catapulted from a moving vehicle or larger aircraft.

The PEO IEW&S named Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman as the winners of its other transaction agreement (OTA) for the initial phase of the Army's Launched Effects (LE) program. A statement from the service describes the LE program as investigating infrared and electronic warfare (EW) technology that “will provide standoff sense and effect capabilities for soldiers while keeping air and ground forces outside the range of adversary weapon systems” along with ways to support forces “entering and exiting mission areas.”

Launched effects are small systems or payloads that can be set off from military vehicles that augment troops' ability to use equipment to scout, target, jam, and neutralize opposing systems. The technology is thought to be a key subset of the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) and Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) projects. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber