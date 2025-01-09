Uncrewed aerial target support for U.S. Navy training to be provided by QinetiQ

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via QinetiQ MEDICINE HAT, Canada. QinetiQ Target Systems (QTS) Canada won a five-year, $13.3 million contract to provide uncrewed aerial target (UAV-T) support services to the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

Awarded through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the contract ensures continued access to QTS's Vindicator II target systems for the Navy at ranges in San Nicolas Island, California, and Dam Neck, Virginia, the statement reads. This marks the sixth consecutive framework agreement for QTS’s Medicine Hat facility, with the contract extending through late 2029 and including a six-month extension option.

The Vindicator II, a pre-qualified aerial target, assists with training at U.S. ranges and has been employed under successive contracts for more than two decades, the company says. The new contract involves deploying Canadian personnel to deliver support services, including operations tailored to U.S. Navy requirements, the statement adds.