Uncrewed communications tech market to reach $4 billion by 2030, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Pixabay/Pok Rie DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The market for communications technologies used with drones or uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) is projected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2025 to $4.09 billion by 2030, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to a study by MarketsandMarkets, "Drone Communication Market -- Global Forecast to 2030."

The study authors found that the military portion of the drone-communications market will be the most dominant segment during the forecast period, as UASs become increasingly common in defense operations.

The study also predicts that increases in beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) flights, autonomous missions, and multidrone deployments will heighten the demand for secure and low-latency communication systems; while the expansion of 5G networks, satellite connectivity, and hybrid communications models will enhance coverage and reliability, especially for long-range and remote missions.

Broken out by technology, the software-defined radio (SDR) segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the hardware-based radio segment during the forecast period.

Additionally, the study authors predict that the region of the Middle East and Africa region will experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven largely by countries in those regions upgrading their defense systems and investing more in surveillance and border security as they aim to improve homeland security and protect critical infrastructure.

For additional information, visit the MarketsandMarkets website.