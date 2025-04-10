Uncrewed turreted mortar system to be integrated into Hungary's Lynx KF41

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Patria HELSINKI, Finland. Patria signed a supply agreement with Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH and Rheinmetall Hungary to deliver at least 24 Patria NEMO 120 mm turreted mortar systems for integration into Lynx KF41 armored vehicles as part of Hungary’s ZRINYI modernization program, the company announced in a statement.

The Patria NEMO system features a fully automated fire control system and is designed for both direct and indirect fire missions. It is uncrewed, lightweight, and built for integration on a variety of vehicle platforms, the statement reads. Key components include a semi-automatic loading system aimed at increasing firing efficiency and operational responsiveness in combat environments.

A trial integration of the mortar system into the Lynx KF41 was completed in September to assess compatibility and validate performance, the company says. The results supported full integration into the platform, broadening its mission profile within the Hungarian Defense Forces’ evolving armored capabilities, the statement adds.