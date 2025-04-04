USV platform from Metal Shark will debut at Sea-Air-Space 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Metal Shark SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Boatbuilding company Metal Shark plans to debut its new high-speed maneuverable unmanned surface vessel (HSMUSV) at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The company's new HSMUSV is a 21-foot military craft configured specifically for uncrewed, human-in-the-loop operation. The new USV, according to the company's information, is based on Metal Shark’s in-use Relentless-class monohull platform; the company has more than 400 of these craft to the U.S. Navy under the name optionally-manned High Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST).

HSMUSV’s onboard SharkTech system enables unmanned human-in-the-loop operation and can interface with multiple other COLREGS, ATR, and AI software packages. The graphic interface enables the user to maintain command-and-control and situational awareness as it transmits and displays real-time vessel telemetry, contacts, mission status, and video while transmitting operator commands -- done via desktop systems in operations centers or through a portable helm control station -- over line-of-sight (HF radio) and beyond-line-of-sight (Starlink satellite) links to the vessel.

Sea-Air-Space attendees can visit Metal Shark at Booth #2043, and at the dock demos at Slip D3.

