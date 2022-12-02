8 Channel, 100A, Power Distribution Unit

Eletter Product

Milpower Source’s M9538 series is an 8-channel power distribution unit designed for airborne applications. It distributes 28VDC through overload and short-circuit protected switches, each configurable from 10A to 125A with 20% accuracy using CURR_LIMIT parameter. Protection is active, preventing the short to spread through the system; Overload Protection is configurable from 2A up to outputs rated current with 5% accuracy using OVERLOAD register.



The M9538 supports Ethernet communication to control, configure and obtain the status of connected devices. The series enables the user to define the maximum current per channel with Current Limit Protection and to configure the turn-on sequence by card wakeup and by discrete input. It provides Ethernet Interface for both static and dynamic IP configurations, 1 output discrete and 3 discrete inputs DCI, RAT and WP.

The series is designed to work under tough environmental conditions with an operating temperature range of -67°F to +185°F, and the ability to withstand mechanical shock of 40 g, all at a 70,000 ft altitude.



The M9538 meets MIL-STD- 461E/F, MIL-STD-704A-F, DO160G & EN2282 with steady-state voltage levels of 16V - 55V, and reverse voltage protection for both card and loads.



When modifying the system's architecture from a mechanical to an electrical PDU-based circuit breaker, you achieve higher flexibility and remote command and control capabilities. You can tailor and scale to the specific needs of your platform more efficiently and optimize the system design to protect expensive and sensitive loads.

About Milpower Source:

Milpower Source, Inc. designs rugged power conversion, power management, and networking solutions for commercial, military and aerospace applications. With nearly 40 years of experience, we design and manufacture “off the shelf” (OTS), modified and fully custom solutions to address the demanding requirements of today’s MIL-Standards.