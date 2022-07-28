Defense supply chain issues, COTS procurement, MOSA, and more

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Mark Kempf, VP Of CP technologies & CP Systems at CP North America & Mike McCormack, President & CEO of CP North America The procurement challenges facing defense technology companies range from a slow U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition process to supply chain headaches to when and where to leverage commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology and open architectures.

In this podcast, Mike McCormack, President & CEO of CP North America and Mark Kempf, VP Of CP technologies & CP Systems at CP North America, discuss how those in the defense arena -- government and industry -- can adapt to these challenges. Also discussed are how these supply chain issues impact military COTS procurement today, and reactions to the DoD’s MOSA [modular open systems approach] mandate, recruiting engineering talent, and more.