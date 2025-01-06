New AI Embedded Solution from VersaLogic Released

Press Release

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has released a high-performance embedded computer for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. The new “Sabertooth AI” system combines a powerful 6-core Xeon-E CPU with an NVIDIA® RTX™ 2000 Ada Generation GPU in a compact package. The result is a very high-performance system for AI and edge-computing applications.

Superior AI Performance

The Sabertooth AI, using the NVIDIA RTX 2000A GPU, is a powerful AI performer. It runs inferencing tests 25 times faster than the NVIDIA AGX Orin™!!*

“The Sabertooth AI system is a killer combination of processing power for AI-oriented applications. The fact that it is designed and tested for full industrial temperature (-40° to +85°C) operation and MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration is just icing on the cake,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic President. “This rugged system is ideal for high-performance computing needs in defense, aerospace, medical, smart security, and energy applications.”

With Ada Lovelace Architecture, the NVIDIA GPU provides 3,072 CUDA Cores, 96 Tensor Cores, and 24 RT Cores and boasts a floating-point performance of 12.99 TFLOPS. It also provides three mini DP++ ports for video streams of up to 8K for multi-screen applications.

Compact and Extremely Rugged

The Sabertooth AI, a compact solution measuring only 90 x 96 x 63 mm (3.5 x 3.8 x 2.5”), is designed to operate in considerably hostile environments. It is designed and tested for industrial temperature operation (-40°C to +85°C), and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

Customizable in Low OEM Quantities

The Sabertooth AI is customizable, even in low OEM quantities. Customization options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing, customized screening, etc.

Software Support

The Sabertooth AI is compatible with popular operating systems, including Linux and Windows.

Long-term Availability

As with all VersaLogic products, the Sabertooth AI was designed from day one for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle). Avoid expensive migrations and re-designs with long-term product support.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabertooth AI, part number VL-ASM51-2AE, is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be available from Digi-Key Corp. shortly. OEM pricing starts at $7,900. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit VersaLogic.com.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.