New Ruggedized NI E320 Software Defined Radio is IP67 Weatherproof

Press Release

January 07, 2026

The E320 is the latest edition to the Pixus line of ruggedized Ettus/NI Software Defined Radios (SDRs).   The first in the E-series ruggedized enclosures is an IP67 weatherproof design.

The E320 is an IP67 rated outdoor solution in a compact size.    It features a conduction-cooled design from -10C to 60+C temperature ranges, with extreme options from -40C to 70C upon request.   A full MIL ruggedized version or other customized configurations are also available.  

Pixus now has a ruggedized offering of NI Universal Software Radio Peripherals (USRP) in one of each types.  This includes the Embedded series, Networked series, Bussed series, and X series.  The tunable transceivers are ideal for the acquisition of wide swathes of the electromagnetic spectrum, developing Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signals Intelligence (SIG/INT) applications, satellite communications (SATCOM), and other wireless communications/control.

In addition to the ruggedized Ettus/NI USRPs, Pixus offers Modular Open System Architecture and SOSA aligned backplanes, enclosures and chassis managers.  The company also develops ruggedized and COTS solutions for various VITA and PICMG specifications. 

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging.  Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on SOSA and OpenVPX designs.  The company also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions.   

