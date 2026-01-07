Precision MEMS inertial measurement units introduced by Analog Devices

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced its ADIS16575, ADIS16576, and ADIS16577 precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) inertial measurement units (IMUs) with integrated signal conditioning and on-board compensation intended to maintain measurement accuracy across operating conditions, the company announced in a statement.

Analog Devices says the inertial sensors include integrated signal conditioning intended to support dynamic performance in demanding environments, the statement reads. The company says each device is factory calibrated to characterize sensitivity, bias, and axis alignment, with calibration data applied across all measurement axes, according to the statement.

Analog Devices also says the IMUs include dynamic compensation algorithms intended to help maintain measurement accuracy across a range of operating conditions, the statement adds. The company positions the approach as a way to provide inertial measurements when conditions change during operation.