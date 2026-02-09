Military Embedded Systems

Rugged computing provider Getac Technology will show solutions at WEST 2026

February 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Getac B360 tablet image: Getac

IRVINE, Calif. Rugged solution provider Getac Technology will showcase its portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled laptops, tablets, and integrated software solutions at the upcoming WEST 2026 conference, set to be held February 10–12 in San Diego. 

The company’s rugged, AI-ready platforms are purpose-built for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, providing secure, cloud-connected edge computing to support operational readiness, logistics, mission planning, and frontline operations in extreme maritime and expeditionary conditions where standard IT devices often fail.

“U.S. Navy operations demand more than durable hardware – they require availability, reliability, and solutions designed for real-world missions,” said Dante Conrad, Vice President of Federal Sales, Getac North America. “At WEST, we’re focused on highlighting how Getac supports Navy readiness through rugged platforms that can be delivered quickly, configured for mission needs and relied upon in the most demanding operational environments.”

WEST 2026 showgoers can visit Getac’s booth #1933.

