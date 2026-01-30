Uncrewed surface vessel project gets NATO green light

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Intracom Defense

KOROPI, Greece. International defense systems company Intracom Defense (IDE) recently was granted approval by the NATO Accelerating Interoperability and Standardization (AIS) Fund to embark on a new project called “Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) Standardization: Current Status and Future Outlook,” with the goal of accelerating standardization of USVs by providing guidelines and recommendations to NATO for steering related standardization activities.

Under the auspices of the NATO project, IDE will work to analyze relevant NATO and non-NATO standards and certification frameworks and subsequently recommend ways to collaborate with external standards developing organizations (SDOs) and the defense industry at large. .

IDE is the primary contractor on the NATO project and will partner with Defense Standardization Advice, a Greek subject-matter expert on interoperability and standardization management; and ASTM International, a global standards-development organization.

