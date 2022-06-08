Military Embedded Systems

White Paper: Specifying a Capacitor to Meet MIL-STD-704_DO-160 Power Hold-Up Requirements

Evans CapacitorThis whitepaper will help designers of power supplies and/or airborne electronics determine how much capacitance is needed to support an application’s unique power hold-up needs and how to choose the right aerospace grade SWaP (Space, Weight, and Power) optimized capacitor to ensure compliance with MIL-STD-704 and/or DO-160 (MIL-STD-704 and DO-160 are standards that designers use to determine the required power hold-up capability of a system and power hold-up is achieved by using capacitors).

